Government set deadline for submitting tax returns

The date for paying taxes should be announced later.

The deadline for submitting income tax returns for 2019 will most likely be set to late October.

The Finance Ministry will submit an amendment to the lex korona law to the parliament, setting the date for the end of the coronavirus pandemic to September 30, 2020. Since it has already been approved that tax returns will have to be submitted at the end of the month directly following the month in which the end of the pandemic has been declared, all taxpayers will be required to submit their returns by October 31, 2020.

The ministry wants the amendment to be adopted in a fast-track proceeding.

“We’re still analysing whether it will be necessary to pay the tax by October 31,” said Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), as quoted by the SITA newswire. “We haven’t decided yet.”

The original law postponed the duty to submit income tax returns for 2019 and linked it to the end of the pandemic. It suggested that the returns must be submitted and taxes must be paid during the month that follows the month when the end of the pandemic was declared.

The ministry has decided to change the provision with regard to the current epidemic situation and the continued state of emergency, Heger explained.

26. Aug 2020 at 17:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff