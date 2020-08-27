Plans to revamp Bratislava's main rail station resurface

The national rail infrastructure operator, ŽSR, has committed itself to offering a swift solution.

Franz Liszt Square, familiarly known as the station square, in front of the Bratislava main railway station. (Source: Sme/Jozef Jakubčo)

Compared to other main railway stations in the surrounding countries, the station in Bratislava – still in a deplorable state – remains a disgrace according to many.

Despite cosmetic improvements to Bratislava’s main railway station having been carried out in the past, its complete makeover – plans for which have been floating about for two decades - has not happened to date.

The management of the national rail infrastructure operator, Železnice Slovenskej republiky (ŽSR) is now talking about a restart, aimed at the elimination of the bad image of the capital city’s main station in the eyes of passengers.

27. Aug 2020 at 11:03 | Tomáš Vašuta