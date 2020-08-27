News digest: Closed border, indebted households and new buses

Check out your overview of the most important news from Slovakia on Thursday, August 27.

The municipal public transport company Dopravný Podnik Bratislava marks its 125th anniversary also with rides on historical trams and buses. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on August 27, a free-of-charge service that we are only able to provide thanks to our subscribers. If you like our work and want to help us continue bringing Slovak news you can trust, buy our online subscription. Thank you!

Thousands of families threatened by debts

Nearly one in 10 households in Slovakia who have asked for their payment instalments to be deferred due to the coronavirus crisis are threatened with living on the brink of a financial precipice or even falling into the abyss.

The recent poll was carried out in July by the Focus agency for the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank. The poll asked how households would be able to start repaying their instalments after nine months, following the end of the so-called instalment moratorium where they are not required to repay their commitments. It suggests that 9 percent of more than 1,000 families polled would have financial problems.

Related article

Related article Some Slovaks are too indebted, thousands of families under threat Read more

Ukraine closes borders

Foreigners are banned from entering Ukraine as of Saturday, August 29, due to the rise in coronavirus in the country.

Slovakia's epidemiologists are also deciding about new measures to be valid as of September. The Slovak Spectator will bring more details later tonight.

More about the coronavirus today:

90 new cases were confirmed in Slovakia based on Wednesday's testing. See the full statistics about coronavirus in Slovakia here.

Slovakia's epidemiologists have split opinions on whether community spread has already been occurring in the country. Some say the epidemic is no longer under control.

Some practical info ahead of the weekend:

Shops will be closed this Saturday, August 29 and on Tuesday, September 1.

The old road from Bratislava to Senec will be closed in the vicinity of the Metro store from Friday 22:00 until Wednesday, September 1 at 4:00. The road closure is due to works on the construction of the D4 highway.

News from Bratislava:

The municipal public transport provider Dopravný Podnik Bratislava marks its 125th anniversary. The company has presented 18 new buses for Bratislava and as part of the celebrations is offeriing free rides on historical vehicles.

Do not miss on Spectator.sk today:

Expulsion of Russian diplomats signals return of Slovakia to EU-NATO trajectory Read more

Fulbright Program remains with people long after they return home Read more

Baker of legendary rolls tries a forgotten Bratislava delicacy Read more

27. Aug 2020 at 19:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff