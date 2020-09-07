Artefacts from 16th and 17th centuries found at Krásna Hôrka

Among them was a piece of metal ready to forge coins.

Archaeologists discovered artefacts from the 16th to 17th centuries during research at castle Krásna Hôrka, which began on August 4.

Some of the 13 probes are already closed. Archaeologists plan to open one large probe at the bailey wall, where they hope to uncover the remains of a chapel that used to stand there.

“From the results, we can clarify how Krásna Hôrka spread in the 15th and 16th centuries,” archaeologist of Slovak Academy of Sciences Peter Bednár said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The remains of early-Gothic and late-Gothic walls belong among the most interesting findings and also some artefacts, according to Bednár. Those are quite younger, mostly from the time of Renaissance reconstruction from the 16th century.

“We discovered ceramics, a nice finding of spur and part of the stone decoration from clothes,” said archaeologists, adding that some of the findings possibly date back to the 15th century. But they did not find anything from the oldest phase of the castle, the 13th century.

Metal ready for forgery

He noted that among the findings is also a copper metal strip which has not been discovered yet at Krásna Hôrka.

“We hoped it would be a coin, but it is only a half-truth,” the archaeologist said, as quoted by TASR. “The content of silver excluded it. It is a metal strip ready for the minting of a fake coin.”

Thanks to the discovery, it is possible to assume that the forgery workshop operated at Krásna Hôrka. It is not a great rarity because there is almost no castle where coins would not be forged in the 15th century.

The scope of the finding is impacted by the fact that the castle was alive since it was established in the 13th century until it burnt down in 2012. This is the longest period of time it has been abandoned, archaeologists summed up.

The castle should be open to the public again in 2022 and the entire building should be ready to welcome visitors in 2024.

7. Sep 2020 at 11:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff