Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Hungary closes borders to foreigners as of September 1

EEA citizens with permanent residence in Hungary will be treated like Hungarian citizens.

Hungary is closing its borders to foreigners as of Tuesday, September 1.

Hungarian citizens returning to the country from abroad will have to go into quarantine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief said on Friday as reported by the Reuters newswire.

The only exception specifically mentioned by the government decree is about EEA citizens with permanent residence in Hungary, who must be "treated equally to Hungarian citizens", the Index.hu website reports. This means EEA citizens are allowed to enter.

Hungary currently reports 1,138 active cases.

Slovakia has also updated its anti-coronavirus measures as of September 1. Click here to see them in more detail.

28. Aug 2020 at 18:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

