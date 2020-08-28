Hungary closes borders to foreigners as of September 1

EEA citizens with permanent residence in Hungary will be treated like Hungarian citizens.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Hungary is closing its borders to foreigners as of Tuesday, September 1.

Hungarian citizens returning to the country from abroad will have to go into quarantine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief said on Friday as reported by the Reuters newswire.

The only exception specifically mentioned by the government decree is about EEA citizens with permanent residence in Hungary, who must be "treated equally to Hungarian citizens", the Index.hu website reports. This means EEA citizens are allowed to enter.

Hungary currently reports 1,138 active cases.

Slovakia has also updated its anti-coronavirus measures as of September 1. Click here to see them in more detail.

Related article

Related article Travelling abroad? You should avoid these regions Read more

Related article

Related article How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more

28. Aug 2020 at 18:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff