Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

To make it through September

As the summer holidays draw to a close, the easy living of the early summer is being replaced by some anxiety, while schools prepare to open for the new school year on Wednesday.

Health Minister Marek KrajčíHealth Minister Marek Krajčí (Source: SITA)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

As the summer holidays draw to a close, the easy living of the early summer is being replaced by some anxiety, particularly in the capital, while schools prepare to open for the new school year on Thursday. Slovakia marks 25 years since the kidnapping that has made history, and new quarantine rules become effective as of tomorrow.

Back to school

Just days before schools officially open for the 2020/2021 school year on September 2, which for some pupils will mark their first time in a classroom in more than six months, Bratislava has reverted to high epidemic alert.

31. Aug 2020 at 12:43  | Michaela Terenzani

