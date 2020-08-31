Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Constitution adopted 28 years ago

Constitution Day is a public holiday.

The Slovak ConstitutionThe Slovak Constitution (Source: Sme)

Slovakia is commemorating the adoption of its most senior law, the Constitution, on September 1. The day is a public holiday, meaning that most people do not work and most shops are closed.

The adoption of the Constitution was preceded by the Declaration of Independence of the Slovak Nation, passed by the Slovak National Council on July 17, 1992, with which they demanded Slovakia’s independence. At the time, the country was still part of Czechoslovakia.

Related articleThey closed the door and wrote the Constitution Read more 

The Constitution was adopted on September 1, 1992 and signed two days later by then-chair of the Slovak National Council Ivan Gašparovič and head of the Slovak government Vladimír Mečiar. Also several political representatives of the Czechoslovak Republic, Slovak Republic and Czech Republic were present, the TASR newswire reported.

It become effective on October 1, 1992 in some areas, and then on January 1, 1993 in the whole country. January 1 was also the day Slovakia become independent.

Currently, the Constitution is comprised of a preamble and nine parts, most of which are further divided into chapters. It has been amended 18 times, most recently in 2019.

31. Aug 2020 at 17:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia does not plan to close its borders, neither Austria or Czechia

Overview of news from Slovakia on August 31, 2020.

Illustrative stock photo

Making it through September

As the summer holidays draw to a close, the easy living of the early summer is being replaced by some anxiety, while schools prepare to open for the new school year on Wednesday.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí

Russia expels three Slovak diplomats

It is a response to the earlier actions of Slovakia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

President Čaputová: SNP has always been linked with bravery

The top three representatives and other guests, including SNP participants, attended the August 29 celebrations in Banská Bystrica.

President Zuzana Čaputová and Vladmimír Strmeň, one of last survivors of the SNP.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)