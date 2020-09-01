Two more people die of COVID-19 in Slovakia

Our paywall policy:
Two people infected with the coronavirus died in Slovakia on September 1. The total number of victims has thus increased to 35.
The 62-year-old man and 80-year-old woman died in the Central Military Hospital in Ružomberok (Žilina Region), the TASR newswire reported.
1. Sep 2020 at 17:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff