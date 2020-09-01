Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

UPDATED: 1. SEP 2020, AT 19:13

Two more people die of COVID-19 in Slovakia

They died in a hospital in Ružomberok.

(Source: SME)

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Two people infected with the coronavirus died in Slovakia on September 1. The total number of victims has thus increased to 35.

The 62-year-old man and 80-year-old woman died in the Central Military Hospital in Ružomberok (Žilina Region), the TASR newswire reported.

1. Sep 2020 at 17:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

