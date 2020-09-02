Drivers in Bratislava should prepare for several traffic restrictions in September

Several arterial roads have been closed.

Drivers in the capital should prepare for several traffic restrictions starting in September.

“This year’s September will be more demanding than in the past,” the Bratislava Self-Governing Region wrote on its website. “Several main arterial roads, junctions and highway exits in Bratislava have been closed.”

The restrictions are linked mostly to the construction of the D4/R7 ring road, the new bus station and the modernisation of the tram line in the Karlova Ves and Dúbravka boroughs.

Here is the list of closed roads (including the earlier restrictions):

Ružinov

The reconstruction of the Prievoz junction , which is part of the D1 cross-country highway. Bajkalská Street is partially closed; there is only one lane with temporary traffic lights.

Valid: August 28, 2020-December 31, 2020

, which is part of the D1 cross-country highway. is partially closed; there is only one lane with temporary traffic lights. August 28, 2020-December 31, 2020 R7 express dual-carriageway Bratislava-Ketelec – Bratislava, Prievoz . Partially closed Cesta do Spaľovne (right traffic lane in the direction of the incineration plant, about 100 m, with temporary traffic lights).

Valid: August 25, 2020-September 30, 2020

. Partially closed (right traffic lane in the direction of the incineration plant, about 100 m, with temporary traffic lights). August 25, 2020-September 30, 2020 Due to the repair works of the bridge on the D1 highway in the direction Petržalka – Bajkalská , Bajkalská Street has been partially closed on the stretch between the OBI shop and the turn to the port.

Valid: June 19, 2020-March 31, 2021

, has been partially closed on the stretch between the OBI shop and the turn to the port. June 19, 2020-March 31, 2021 Due to the reconstruction of the gas pipeline, Mierová Street is partially closed (right traffic lane between Tučkova Street and Hraničná Street).

Valid: August 25, 2020-October 31, 2020

is partially closed (right traffic lane between Tučkova Street and Hraničná Street). August 25, 2020-October 31, 2020 All exits from Prístavný Bridge towards Bajkalská Street and Slovnaftská Street are closed. The diversion leads through Apollo Bridge and Gagarinova Street.

Valid: August 14, 2020-March 31, 2021

are closed. The diversion leads through Apollo Bridge and Gagarinova Street. August 14, 2020-March 31, 2021 Partially closed Prístavná Street , on the stretch with the crossroads to Plátennícka Street, Súkenná Street and Votrubova Street (three stages in both directions).

Valid: July 15, 2020-September 28, 2020

, on the stretch with the crossroads to Plátennícka Street, Súkenná Street and Votrubova Street (three stages in both directions). July 15, 2020-September 28, 2020 Partially closed Trnavská Cesta on the section near the OMV petrol station.

Valid: July 15, 2020-September 30, 2020

on the section near the OMV petrol station. July 15, 2020-September 30, 2020 Partially closed Košická Street on the section opposite Tekovská Street (right traffic lane, toward Apollo Bridge).

Valid: June 29-September 10, 2020

on the section opposite Tekovská Street (right traffic lane, toward Apollo Bridge). June 29-September 10, 2020 Partially closed Mlynské Nivy Street due to the construction of the building on Prievozská Street.

Valid: February 3, 2019-January 20, 2021

due to the construction of the building on Prievozská Street. February 3, 2019-January 20, 2021 Closed Mlynské Nivy Street in the crossroad with Karadžičova Street due to the construction of the new bus station.

Valid: November 26, 2018-September 30, 2020

Old Town

Partially closed Radlinského Street , in the section between Vazovova Street and Školská Street, due to the reconstruction of the tram line.

Valid: September 7, 2020-October 14, 2020

, in the section between Vazovova Street and Školská Street, due to the reconstruction of the tram line. September 7, 2020-October 14, 2020 Partially closed Šulekova Street and Palisády Street due to the reconstruction of the damaged road.

Valid: August 17, 2020-September 13, 2020

due to the reconstruction of the damaged road. August 17, 2020-September 13, 2020 Partially closed Nábrežie Armádneho Generála Ludvika Svobodu due to the construction of the tram line to Karlova Ves and Dúbravka.

Valid: until end of September

Petržalka

Partially closed Kopčianska Street due to reconstruction (between the building of the Regional Traffic Inspectorate and the end of Kopčianska Street).

Valid: August 15, 2020-November 15, 2020

due to reconstruction (between the building of the Regional Traffic Inspectorate and the end of Kopčianska Street). August 15, 2020-November 15, 2020 Partially closed Kopčianska Street (right traffic lane from the end of Kopčianska Street to the Petržalka railway station).

Valid: August 15, 2020-October 31, 2020

(right traffic lane from the end of Kopčianska Street to the Petržalka railway station). August 15, 2020-October 31, 2020 Partially closed Kopčianska Street (exit from Bratská Street to the end of Kopčianska Street).

Valid: June 27, 2020-October 15, 2020

Nové Mesto

Partially closed Vajnorská Street (between Trnavské Mýto and Škultétyho Street in both directions).

Valid: September 7, 2020-October 7, 2020

(between Trnavské Mýto and Škultétyho Street in both directions). September 7, 2020-October 7, 2020 Partially closed Vajnorská Street due to the reconstruction of gas pipelines (between Trnavské Mýto and Príkopova Street in both directions).

Valid: July 1, 2020-September 15, 2020

Karlova Ves

Closed crossing to Devínska Cesta and Molecova due to the construction of the tram line and partially opened pass through new crossing near the footbridge to the clinic.

Jarovce

Closed exit from the Jarovce-Kittsee border crossing on D2 highway and exit from the Jarovce village in the direction to D2.

Valid: August 9, 2020-March 31, 2021

Devínska Nová Ves

Partially closed Istrijská Street due to the reconstruction of the road.

Valid: September 29, 2020-October 4, 2020

Rača

Partially closed Púchovská Street due to the construction of the Bratislava ring road (one traffic lane in the direction of Pezinok).

Valid: June 15, 2020-September 30, 2020

Vajnory

Partially closed stretch of D1 highway due to the construction of the Triblavina junction (traffic in three narrow lanes for both directions).

Valid: August 1, 2018-November 30, 2020

Podunajské Biskupice

Closed Lieskovská Street due to the construction of the connection to the D4 bypass.

Valid: November 4, 2019-September 30, 2020

2. Sep 2020 at 17:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff