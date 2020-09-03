A trip to LA won a Slovak violinist collaboration with Avril Lavigne

During the pandemic, Slovak violinist Filip Jančík played several open-air concerts in residential areas around Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

He knows very well that classical music and the violin as an instrument are unexciting for many. But despite holding only his violin in his hands, Poprad-born violinist Filip Jančík always tries to make music differently and create a big show on stage.

For him, film music has become the classical music of today. The violin is an instrument that can play any genre, including rock.

Not only does Jančík manage his career himself but also, he is an event organiser, marketer, and the main star. He is not satisfied with 'just enough'. When he does something, he always gives it a hundred percent. If you give people more than they expect, they will return. That is the basis of success, the violinist claims.