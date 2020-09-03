Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Photo series from the Kuciak murder trial chosen as the best of Slovak Press Photo

Photographer of the Denník N daily called the series The Trail.

Tomáš Benedikovič and his workTomáš Benedikovič and his work (Source: TASR)

Tomáš Benedikovič, photographer of the Denník N daily, has become the top winner of the ninth year of the Slovak Press Photo competition.

He also received the Grand Prix for his series of nine black-and-white photos from the trial of the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, entitled The Trial.

“We evaluated the pictures based on their quality and impact on society,” said Olga Kravets, head of the jury, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Winning photos Winning photos (Source: TASR)

More photographers, fewer photos

The murder trial, together with the February parliamentary election, climate change and COVID-19 disease, dominated this year's competition, according to jury members.

“The decision of the jury was unequivocal,” said one of its members, Jindřich Štreit, as quoted by TASR. “The winning series was the best when looking at the documentary, photographic and content aspects.”

The competition's quality improves every year, while the submitted pictures are gaining more artistic quality, he added.

More photographers submitted their works this year, but there were fewer pictures, said Jana Garvoldtová, director of the competition.

“It was obvious that it has not been possible to take many photos since March,” she said for TASR, adding that she missed more sports photos.

3. Sep 2020 at 12:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Ján Kuciak, Kuciak murder trial

Top stories

Kuciak murder verdict: Kočner and Zsuzsová not guilty

Tomáš Szabó guilty of involvement in the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová, as well as another murder.

Kuciak's family leaving the court after "not guilty" verdict for Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová.

Murder of journalist: Slovakia awaits an historic verdict on Thursday

Defendants in the Kuciak murder case will hear the court ruling in September after the half-year trial.

Marian Kočner, charged with ordering the murder of Ján Kuciak, during which also Martina Kušnírová was killed.

News digest: The Health Ministry confirms four new coronavirus deaths

The overview of news from Slovakia that happened on September 2, 2020.

New mobile sampling site opened in Bratislava on September 2.

Blog: I'm not a local, but I don't feel like an expat anymore

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz spent one year in Albania as an EU Aid volunteer.

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz, EU Aid Volunteer in Albania
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)