Košice airport launches two new flights to northern UK

They will be added to the flight schedule in October.

Košice airport will offer two new flights to northern UK from October.

Operated by the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the airport will restore flights to Doncaster Sheffield Airport on October 23. At the same time, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will dispatch planes to Liverpool, starting on October 25.

“Northern England is a region that has been in our strategic plans for a long time,” said Michael Tmej, director of Košice airport, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “That’s why we are really happy that we agreed with our partners on launching two lines.”

Twice a week

Ryanair launched flights between Prague and Košice Read more

The Doncaster Sheffield line returns to the schedule after 2.5 years. Liverpool is a new line, opening possibilities for travellers from eastern Slovakia and northern England, Tmej said. There has never been a direct connection between Košice and Liverpool before.

Flights to Liverpool will be operated twice a week: departure from Košice on Wednesdays at 20:15 and Sundays at 11:15.

Wizz Air flights are scheduled for two days a week, departing Košice airport on Mondays at 9:10 and on Fridays at 10:00.

3. Sep 2020 at 12:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff