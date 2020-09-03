Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Košice airport launches two new flights to northern UK

They will be added to the flight schedule in October.

LiverpoolLiverpool (Source: Photo by Conor Samuel on Unsplash)

Košice airport will offer two new flights to northern UK from October.

Operated by the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the airport will restore flights to Doncaster Sheffield Airport on October 23. At the same time, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will dispatch planes to Liverpool, starting on October 25.

“Northern England is a region that has been in our strategic plans for a long time,” said Michael Tmej, director of Košice airport, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “That’s why we are really happy that we agreed with our partners on launching two lines.”

Twice a week

Ryanair launched flights between Prague and Košice Read more 

The Doncaster Sheffield line returns to the schedule after 2.5 years. Liverpool is a new line, opening possibilities for travellers from eastern Slovakia and northern England, Tmej said. There has never been a direct connection between Košice and Liverpool before.

Flights to Liverpool will be operated twice a week: departure from Košice on Wednesdays at 20:15 and Sundays at 11:15.

Wizz Air flights are scheduled for two days a week, departing Košice airport on Mondays at 9:10 and on Fridays at 10:00.

3. Sep 2020 at 12:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Airlines

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Kuciak murder verdict: Kočner and Zsuzsová not guilty

Tomáš Szabó guilty of involvement in the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová, as well as another murder.

Kuciak's family leaving the court after "not guilty" verdict for Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová.

Murder of journalist: Slovakia awaits an historic verdict on Thursday

Defendants in the Kuciak murder case will hear the court ruling in September after the half-year trial.

Marian Kočner, charged with ordering the murder of Ján Kuciak, during which also Martina Kušnírová was killed.

News digest: The Health Ministry confirms four new coronavirus deaths

The overview of news from Slovakia that happened on September 2, 2020.

New mobile sampling site opened in Bratislava on September 2.

Blog: I'm not a local, but I don't feel like an expat anymore

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz spent one year in Albania as an EU Aid volunteer.

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz, EU Aid Volunteer in Albania
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)