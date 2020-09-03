Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

President Čaputová: Slovakia supports the Czech Republic in dispute with China

EU-China relations are based on dialogue and mutual respect, the president wrote on Twitter.

Zuzana ČaputováZuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová has expressed support for the Czech Republic, after China threatened the country following a visit by Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil to Taiwan.

“Slovakia stands by the Czech Republic,” she wrote on Twitter. “EU-China relations are based on dialogue and mutual respect. Threats directed at one of the EU members and its representatives contradict the very essence of our partnership and as such are unacceptable.”

During the weekend, the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said that Vystrčil “will pay a high price” for visiting Taiwan, as he breached the rule of a united China.

While the Czech government did not support Vystrčil’s visit, the Czech Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Prague.

Expulsion of Russian diplomats signals return of Slovakia to EU-NATO trajectory Read more 

3. Sep 2020 at 12:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Kuciak murder verdict: Kočner and Zsuzsová not guilty

Tomáš Szabó guilty of involvement in the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová, as well as another murder.

Kuciak's family leaving the court after "not guilty" verdict for Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová.

Murder of journalist: Slovakia awaits an historic verdict on Thursday

Defendants in the Kuciak murder case will hear the court ruling in September after the half-year trial.

Marian Kočner, charged with ordering the murder of Ján Kuciak, during which also Martina Kušnírová was killed.

News digest: The Health Ministry confirms four new coronavirus deaths

The overview of news from Slovakia that happened on September 2, 2020.

New mobile sampling site opened in Bratislava on September 2.

Blog: I'm not a local, but I don't feel like an expat anymore

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz spent one year in Albania as an EU Aid volunteer.

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz, EU Aid Volunteer in Albania
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)