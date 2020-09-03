President Čaputová: Slovakia supports the Czech Republic in dispute with China

EU-China relations are based on dialogue and mutual respect, the president wrote on Twitter.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová has expressed support for the Czech Republic, after China threatened the country following a visit by Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil to Taiwan.

“Slovakia stands by the Czech Republic,” she wrote on Twitter. “EU-China relations are based on dialogue and mutual respect. Threats directed at one of the EU members and its representatives contradict the very essence of our partnership and as such are unacceptable.”

During the weekend, the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said that Vystrčil “will pay a high price” for visiting Taiwan, as he breached the rule of a united China.

While the Czech government did not support Vystrčil’s visit, the Czech Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Prague.

3. Sep 2020 at 12:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff