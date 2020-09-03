Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

What the verdict in the Kuciak murder case means for the prosecution

The Supreme Court cannot simply overturn the verdict.

Marian Kočner and his lawyer Marek Para. Marian Kočner and his lawyer Marek Para. (Source: TASR)

Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová have been acquitted of the charges pertaining to the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová but this is most unlikely to be the end of the case.

The prosecution can still appeal against the verdict and present new evidence.

Related articleShock and shame. Slovakia responds to the verdict in the Kuciak murder caseRead more 

Kočner and Zsuzsová were labelled as the persons who ordered the murder by the key witness in the case, Zoltán Andruskó, who has admitted to his participation in the murder and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. However, the court did not see his testimony as sufficient evidence to rule Kočner and Zsuzsová guilty.

"The court could not reliably and beyond doubt decide that the deed was committed by defendant Kočner and defendant Zsuzsová," head of the senate of the Specialised Criminal Court, Ružena Sabová, said.

Following procedure, the prosecutor has 15 days to file a complaint, starting from the day after the verdict was delivered. As it turned out, the prosecutor filed the appeal against the acquittal on the spot.

New evidence too

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Sep 2020 at 17:36  | Roman Cuprik

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Kuciak murder trial

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Shock verdict in the Kuciak case

The news in Slovakia on Thursday, September 3, is dominated by the much-awaited verdict.

Marian Kočner before the verdict.

Kuciak murder verdict: Kočner and Zsuzsová not guilty

Tomáš Szabó guilty of involvement in the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová, as well as another murder.

Kuciak's family leaving the court after "not guilty" verdict for Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová.

Blog: I'm not a local, but I don't feel like an expat anymore

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz spent one year in Albania as an EU Aid volunteer.

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz, EU Aid Volunteer in Albania

UPDATED: Hungary closes borders to foreigners as of September 1

Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria do not plan to close their borders for now.

Restrictions at Slovakia’s borders with Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary were extended until May 27, the government decided on May 7.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)