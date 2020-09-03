The verdict is not the result of sloppy work, court president says

Specialised Criminal Court President Ján Hrubala admits judges make mistakes too, but is convinced that the judges in the Kuciak case tried to do their job the best they could.

There is not even a hint of a suspicion that the senate of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, that acquitted Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová of murder charges, acted out of fear or even worse motivations.

The recently-appointed president of the Specialised Criminal Court, Ján Hrubala, made the statement in front of journalists after the verdict was delivered in Pezinok on September 3. While Tomáš Szabó, the man who drove the hit-man to the place where the murder was committed, was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison, the people whom the prosecutors believed to have been behind the murder, Alena Zsuzsová and Marian Kočner, were cleared of charges.

Hrubala declared that the judges of the senate under Judge Ružena Sabová have his trust and he is convinced that their decision was based on their own conscience and convictions, the TASR newswire reported.

Mistakes might have occurred

3. Sep 2020 at 17:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff