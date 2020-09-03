Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The verdict is unjust, we are disappointed, say parents of Kuciak and Kušnírová

Lawyer for the Kuciak family, Daniel Lipšic, considers the verdict incorrect.

Jozef Kuciak and Zlatica KušnírováJozef Kuciak and Zlatica Kušnírová (Source: TASR)

"I expected more from our justice system," said the father of Ján Kuciak, Jozef Kuciak, after the verdict was delivered in Pezinok.

The bereaved families left the courtroom when it became clear Zsuzsová and Kočner would be acquitted of charges.

"I would like to believe the judges made their decision based on their conscience and not any other reasons," Kuciak Sr told journalists.

The mother of Martina Kušnírová, Zlatica Kušnírová, said before the session that she could not imagine a not guilty verdict in this case. After the verdict, she admitted the court disappointed her and the Kuciak family.

She also said that she hoped the Supreme Court can still change the course of the case.

3. Sep 2020 at 18:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

