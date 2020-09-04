Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

News digest: Foreigners' Police acting director promises booking system for all

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Foreigners’ Police department in BratislavaForeigners’ Police department in Bratislava (Source: SME)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Take a look at our tips for a weekend read as well. To support our work and help us continue delivering news from Slovakia you can trust, including the Today in Slovakia news digest, buy our online subscription.

Foreigners' Police pledge a change is coming

Last week, Gizem Sariaslan posted about her experience at the Foreigners' Police department in Bratislava. Her experience, particularly with people organising unofficial waiting lists in front of the building, has provoked heated response among the community of foreigners. She has recently described her experience in more detail in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

The Slovak Spectator put the questions that foreigners have been asking about the work of the immigration authority to the acting head of the Office of Border and Foreigners' Police Róbert Gucký, who promises that a new registration system, complete with an online booking system accessible to all, should relieve the problems at the Bratislava department.

"I encourage all those who believe their rights have been breached to fight for them," he said. "It cannot be that a police officer picks on someone. Police officers are paid by the state to offer the service adequately and in line with the law and that is what we demand from our subordinates."

Gucký also answered questions about the prospects that some of the Foreigners’ Police agenda could go digital, and offered foreigners his advice on how to avoid waiting in long lines and what to do about the unofficial waiting lists.

New anti-COVID rules proposed

The Pandemic Commission proposes new measures ahead of the weekend, some of them targeted at nightlife. Chief hygienist Ján Mikas said some of the measures are to become effective as of September 5, but did not specify which.

Do not miss the details of the Kuciak murder trial:

Investigative reporter of the Sme daily, Adam Valček, who has closely followed the murder trial, analyses the verdict that the court delivered on Thursday in Pezinok. He points out five reasons why the court argues it could not rule Marian Kočner guilty of ordering the murder.

More new about coronavirus in Slovakia:

  • 137 news cases have been confirmed, a record number in the new cases per day in Slovakia. Most of the cases have been confirmed in Bratislava (42). The current number of active cases in the country is 1,570.
  • A Prešov primary school was closed two days after the start of the school year after one teacher tested COVID-19 positive. (Korzár)
  • Among the 11 newly-confirmed infections in the Nitra district are also staff of the Nitra hospital - six nurses and a doctor.

In other news:

  • The Bratislava public transport company DPB has halted the operation of bus line 801 between Rusovce and the Hungarian town of Rajka, until further notice. The Hungarian borders are closed and there are also physical barriers on the border crossing.
  • Slovak MEPs call on the European Commission to make sure the Belgian authorities properly investigate the death of Slovak citizen Jozef Chovanec in Belgium. Read more about the case here.

Weekend reads:

Tips for trips and outings:

4. Sep 2020 at 17:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

