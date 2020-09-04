Coronavirus: New measures mainly target nightlife

Pandemic commission proposes limits to events and night life, Ukraine border might close.

Slovakia has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus infections as of Friday, September 4, when 137 positive cases were added to the statistics.

The Pandemic Commission of the government, which sat on Friday, therefore proposes a new set of measures for regions marked as orange and red.

The situation has particularly worsened in the easternmost district of Michalovce, and in one of the districts of the capitals, Bratislava - Old Town.

The at-risk regions are seen on the map below, and they include the entire city of Bratislava as well as the neighbouring districts of Senec and Pezinok.

Red regions: Bratislava I, Michalovce

Orange regions: Bratislava II, III, IV, V, ďalej okres Pezinok, Senec, Tvrdošín, Dunajská Streda, Galanta, Ilava, Považská Bystrica, Púchov, Prešov, Sabinov, Rožňava, Bánovce nad Bebravou, Nové Mesto n. Váhom a Trenčín.

Proposed measures for the red and orange regions:

Ban on mass events indoors between 23:00 and 6:00. Weddings are an exception, but limited to 150 persons.

Mass events are limited to 500 persons for outdoor events and 250 persons for indoor events.

Municipalities are advised to ban alcohol consumption after 22:00

Ban on hookahs

These are recommendations for the regional public health authorities in the orange and red regions. Some of them might decide to apply them as soon as tomorrow, chief hygienist Ján Mikas said.

Borders remain open for now

Krajčí did not rule out that the commission might also propose to close the borders with Ukraine completely. It is the country with the highest import of infection to Slovakia in August, followed by Croatia and Czechia.

The situation is relatively serious in the neighbouring Czechia and Austria, Krajčí said and admitted that the government might consider some measures in respect to these countries too.

The government is not going to amend the list of red countries for the moment.

Krajčí stressed that Prague and Vienna are high risk now, also the island of Sardinia has been added to the list of risk regions.

Meanwhile, situation has been improving in Bulgaria and Sweden, and Krajčí expects these countries might soon be added to the green countries on the Slovak list.

The commission recommends the regions to take more targeted and thus more effective measures, chief hygienist Ján Mikas said.

4. Sep 2020 at 16:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff