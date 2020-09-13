Historic train to take tourists from Košice to archaeological open-air museum

Volunteers repaired historic carriages.

The Košice children's historic railway has concluded with the renovation of two historic carriages known as Rybák. It will be possible to commute as part of nostalgic rides from Košice, possible to discover with our Košice Region travel guide, to the archaeological open-air museum in Nižná Myšľa and back.

The oldest possible carriages that may commute on the narrow-gauge railway will be used on the nostalgic ride linked with guided tours under the name Cesta do praveku (Journey to Prehistoric Times).

These are post-war carriages, even though their development started before the Second World War. For many years, it was an inseparable part of personal trains until the 1970s. The carriages served for the transport of soldiers in the 1980s and 1990s.

Test ride

“This type of carriage is also often depicted in films,” said Ľubomír Lehotský, head of the association Children's Railway of Košice, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The association rented six carriages from the Railway Museum and has renovated them. The capacity for one carriage is 48 seated travellers.

Test rides to Nižná Myšľa are scheduled for September 15 and October 17. If they are successful, the carriages may be on the railway regularly, for example, once in a month, Lehotský noted.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

St Elizabeth's Cathedral in Košice (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

13. Sep 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff