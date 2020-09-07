Ex-prime minister’s party is winning voters’ support

The recent poll shows that most ruling parties are losing voters.

The new party of ex-prime minister Peter Pellegrini is gradually gaining on the strongest party in the parliament.

Hlas, founded by the renegades of the opposition Smer, received 16.2 percent in the recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by the private TV Markíza. 1,022 people responded to the poll carried out between August 26 and September 2, 2020. Hlas placed second, after the senior coalition Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) movement, which received 18.4 percent of the vote.

This is quite a drop compared to its election result, when it won 25.2 percent.

OĽaNO will face quite a difficult autumn, according to Martin Slosiarik, sociologist and head of Focus.

“Voters will watch how the movement will deal with the second pandemic wave and set the measures in the social area,” he said, as quoted by the Sme daily. “This creates room for Peter Pellegrini’s opposition politics.”

Five more parties in

7. Sep 2020 at 11:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff