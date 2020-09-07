Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ex-prime minister’s party is winning voters’ support

The recent poll shows that most ruling parties are losing voters.

Peter Pellegrini introduced a new party in late June 2020.Peter Pellegrini introduced a new party in late June 2020. (Source: SITA)

The new party of ex-prime minister Peter Pellegrini is gradually gaining on the strongest party in the parliament.

Hlas, founded by the renegades of the opposition Smer, received 16.2 percent in the recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by the private TV Markíza. 1,022 people responded to the poll carried out between August 26 and September 2, 2020. Hlas placed second, after the senior coalition Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) movement, which received 18.4 percent of the vote.

This is quite a drop compared to its election result, when it won 25.2 percent.

OĽaNO will face quite a difficult autumn, according to Martin Slosiarik, sociologist and head of Focus.

“Voters will watch how the movement will deal with the second pandemic wave and set the measures in the social area,” he said, as quoted by the Sme daily. “This creates room for Peter Pellegrini’s opposition politics.”

Five more parties in

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Sep 2020 at 11:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

No end to impunity yet. How the verdict will affect Slovakia

The verdict in the Kuciak murder trial dominated the news last week and has further divided Slovakia.

The families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová after the verdict.

How beaten Roma became suspected criminals

The European Court for Human Rights recently ruled in favour of two of the Roma injured in the Moldava raid seven years ago. This is how the case unfolded over time.

Budulovská settlement of Moldava nad Bodvou

Kuciak verdict: The doubts that played in favour of Kočner (analysis)

There are several points in the murder story that the court says the prosecutors have not proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Marian Kočner in court

US companies in Slovakia: COVID-19 has created a new normal for us

The health and safety of employees and clients is the number one priority.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only problem that U.S Steel Košice is facing.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)