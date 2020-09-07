Health minister and chief hygienist entered preventive isolation

They were both in contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

Both the health minister and the chief hygienist decided to enter preventive self-isolation during the weekend, after being in touch with a person who tested positive with the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, one employee of the Health Ministry and a member of the group of epidemiologists, infectologists and hygienists tested positive with the coronavirus,” Krajčí wrote on Facebook on September 6.

The two met during the September 3 meeting, during which everybody wore a mask and the room was ventilated.

“Regarding the current situation, I and other group members remain in preventive isolation,” Krajčí said, adding he will take the test on Tuesday, September 8.

Later on September 6, the Public Health Authority wrote on Facebook that chief hygienist Ján Mikas will remain in isolation and will be tested after meeting a person positive with the coronavirus.

7. Sep 2020 at 11:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff