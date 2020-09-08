Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Former main investigator of the Kuciak murder returns after the verdict

Experts say the prosecutor might have missed the support of a strong team of police investigators during the trial.

Peter Juhás, former head of the police team that investigated the Kuciak murder case. Peter Juhás, former head of the police team that investigated the Kuciak murder case. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The investigation of the murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová is likely to get moving again after the verdict delivered on September 3.

The acting Police Corps president Peter Kovařík upheld the critical voices saying that the dissolution of the team in October 2019 was premature.

Related articleKuciak verdict: The doubts that played in favour of Kočner (analysis) Read more 

One day after the not guilty verdict for Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, suspected of having ordered the murder of Kuciak, Kovařík announced that he had already been in contact with the prosecutor overseeing the murder case, Vladimír Turan. He gave him the head of Team Kuciak, Peter Juhás, to support the investigation.

"We have made it clear to each other what the prosecutor needs from us and we have agreed that the former leader of the team of investigators remains at his full disposal, while the Kuciak case remains a priority," Kovařík said.

Team Kuciak was dissolved by the then Police Corps president Milan Lučanský, in agreement with then interior minister Denisa Saková (back then from Smer, now affiliated with the emerging Hlas party).

Related articleNo end to impunity yet. How the verdict will affect Slovakia Read more 

Lučanský defended the step by saying that once the indictment was filed, the investigators had nothing to work on anymore and it was up to the court to deal with the case.

The lawyer of the family of the murdered Martina Kušnírová, Roman Kvasnica, maintains that scrapping the investigation team contributed to the non-guilty verdict of the Specialised Criminal Court.

"All through the court trial, the prosecution did not have a support team," Kvasnica said. If investigators had been at the prosecutor's disposal, they may have secured more evidence.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Sep 2020 at 14:27  | Peter Kováč

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Kuciak murder trial

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Concerns about reproductive rights go international as MPs prepare to vote on abortion laws

More than a hundred organisations from around the world warn against new barriers to access to abortion care in Slovakia.

Anna Záborská

Dublin has the sea, but in Bratislava I have the forest on my doorstep

Ireland's Ambassador Hilda Ó Riain talks about her life in Bratislava.

Dublin is more centralised, while Bratislava is more spread-out, Ireland's Ambassador Hilda Ó Riain said on the Spectacular Slovakia podcast.

Slovakia is following the trend by producing electric car batteries

InoBat Auto will be the first supplier of tailor-made car batteries.

Project of InoBat Auto and Wildcat Discovery Technologies will move Slovakia forward in one of the fastest growing areas – electromobility.

Infrastructure is an EU funds priority

Investments Minister Veronika Remišová has presented objectives for the next programming period.

Investments Minister Veronika Remišová
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)