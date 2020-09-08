Fewer Slovaks went on vacation this summer

The most popular holiday destinations were the Czech Republic and Croatia.

The coronavirus changed the holiday plans of Slovaks. Statistics show that only 38 percent went on vacation this summer, almost one quarter less than last year.

The number of people who spent their holidays at home has significantly increased in the year of the pandemic. While in 2019, only half of all holidaymakers spent their vacation at home, this year, 85 percent of all holidaymakers remained at home, a survey conducted by Perfect crowd agency for Home Credit at the end of August has shown.

8. Sep 2020 at 11:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff