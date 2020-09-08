Slovakia warms up at a faster rate than expected

Climatologist of the hydrometeorological institute says this is most likely the start of quick and inevitable changes.

The average temperature in Slovakia may increase by four degrees Celsius in the upcoming decades.

Climatologist of Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) Jozef Pecho said that global warming is occurring faster than scientists expected.

“If warming continues in the following decades, the yearly temperature of the air in Slovakia will increase by another three to four degrees on average, and by five or six degrees in the summer,” Pecho said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Climatologist claims that this is definitely not the first nor the last change in climate in human history.

Faster change

The difference in comparison with previous changes is that as a consequence of human activity, this current change in climate is happening faster. Pecho said that we are probably only at the beginning of quick and likely inevitable changes.

Experts believe European politicians should, in accordance with the European Green Deal, work on more vigorous changes in the operation of their economies and in their approach to the environment.

An ecological approach does not necessarily mean limitations to human activity.

“We need to take such measures that will help our economy and health,” said Liliana Rástocká of the Slovak Climate Initiative, as quoted by SITA. “Thanks to eco-innovations, it is not true anymore that environmental measures slow production; quite the opposite, we can say that they stimulate it.”

8. Sep 2020 at 11:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff