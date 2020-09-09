Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Traditional music festival in Bratislava to be replaced by chamber concerts

The 56th year of Bratislava Music Festival was cancelled due to coronavirus developments.

James Judd at BHSJames Judd at BHS (Source: Ján Lukáš)

The 56th year of the Bratislava Music Festival (BHS), considered one of the biggest culture events in Slovakia that presents significant conductors, orchestras and soloists, has been cancelled.

The Slovak Philharmonic, which organises the event, took this step following the new anti-epidemic measures that came into force on September 6, the Sme daily reported.

Under the measures, all mass events with more than 500 participants held outdoors and more than 250 participants in interiors have been banned until September 30 in the districts of Bratislava, Senec and Pezinok.

Instead of the festival, which was originally scheduled for September 25 to October 10, the Slovak Philharmonics plans to offer five chamber concerts from the programme:

  • The recital of Slávka Zámečníková (September 28)
  • Slovak Chamber Orchestra concert (October 1)
  • Chamber concert Immortal Beloved (October 2)
  • The concer of the Moyzes Quarter (October 3)
  • The concert of Quasars Ensemble (October 9)

It is possible to return tickets for the cancelled BHS concerts at the cash desk of the Slovak Philharmonic, Sme wrote.

9. Sep 2020 at 11:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Countrywide events

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Bratislava

Top stories

State-run social insurer has a new head

Ľubomír Vážny is said to have made mistakes in procurement and budgeting. The cabinet already found his replacement.

Ľubomír Vážny

In a year of grim tidings, Slovak migrant turns to the magic of childhood fairy tales

Bibiana Kerpcar was five years old when she moved to Brooklyn, but her love of Slovak fairy tales has kept her connected to her hometown, Stará Ľubovňa.

Bibiana Kerpcar

My encounter with the heart of Slovaks

I am moved beyond words by the beautiful spirit Slovaks possess, says foreigner Oscar Mathews following a hospital stay in Žilina.

"My krásna manželka (beautiful wife) and I."

News digest: More large-capacity coronavirus mobile testing sites open

Overview of news from Slovakia from September 8, 2020.

A new temporary testing site for COVID-19 is opened in Trenčín on September 4, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)