Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

State-run social insurer has a new head

Ľubomír Vážny is said to have made mistakes in procurement and budgeting. The cabinet already found his replacement.

Ľubomír VážnyĽubomír Vážny (Source: SME)

Ľubomír Vážny, who served in two Smer-led governments, has ended his post as the head of the state-run social security provider Sociálna Poisťovňa.

The cabinet unexpectedly recalled him from the post at its September 9 session. The proposal was submitted by Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) who gave as a reason the violation of the general director’s duties when intervening in the powers of the insurer’s supervisory board in public procurement, which was won by the security company Bonul. He is also said to have made mistakes in budget management.

His tenure was supposed to expire in 2022.

Vážny will be replaced by Juraj Káčer, the TASR newswire reported.

Dubious agreement with Bonul

Sociálna Poisťovňa carried out a procurement to secure the transport of and cash from its branches to the VÚB bank branches and deposit it into the account. The insurer divided the order into three separate parts for its offices in the west, the centre and the east of the country.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Sep 2020 at 13:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

In a year of grim tidings, Slovak migrant turns to the magic of childhood fairy tales

Bibiana Kerpcar was five years old when she moved to Brooklyn, but her love of Slovak fairy tales has kept her connected to her hometown, Stará Ľubovňa.

Bibiana Kerpcar

My encounter with the heart of Slovaks

I am moved beyond words by the beautiful spirit Slovaks possess, says foreigner Oscar Mathews following a hospital stay in Žilina.

"My krásna manželka (beautiful wife) and I."

News digest: More large-capacity coronavirus mobile testing sites open

Overview of news from Slovakia from September 8, 2020.

A new temporary testing site for COVID-19 is opened in Trenčín on September 4, 2020.

Former main investigator of the Kuciak murder returns after the verdict

Experts say the prosecutor might have missed the support of a strong team of police investigators during the trial.

Peter Juhás, former head of the police team that investigated the Kuciak murder case.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)