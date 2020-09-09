Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

There are several alternatives to closing borders, foreign minister says

The government is aware of the worsening coronavirus situation in the neighbouring countries.

PraguePrague (Source: AP/TASR)
Slovakia is aware of the rising numbers of coronavirus infections in its neighbouring countries, mainly the Czech Republic and Austria, but closing the borders like the country did during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring is an extreme solution, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) believes.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the cabinet session on September 9, Korčok said there are alternative solutions to border closures.

"I personally advocate seeking such solutions that give us certain flexibility," Korčok said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. He listed time limits for visitors, testing and measuring people's temperatures.

Slovak authorities reported 161 new cases on September 9.

9. Sep 2020 at 19:14  | Michaela Terenzani

