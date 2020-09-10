Sereď drug mafia to appear in court after many years of operation

The locals in the town of Sereď, Trnava Region, could point a finger at them without hesitation but the police were not able to break up the local drug mafia for almost 20 years.
Over time, the organisation grew to enormous proportions, with 56 people being indicted in the case today. The quantity of tablets seized indicate that they had produced meth to a value of €17 million.
In September, one of the largest drug trials ever held in Slovakia will begin. The group around Slavomír Weiss, who according to the indictment is the head of one of several mafia cells in Sereď, will appear before the Special Criminal Court.
10. Sep 2020 at 10:47 | Roman Cuprik