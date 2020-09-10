Hygienists introduced new rules for mass events. Weddings and funerals are included

The events are capped with 500 people in the interior and 1,000 in exterior.

Mass events organised in Slovakia from September 10 onwards will have to follow new guidelines.

This includes all events of sport, cultural, social or another character, including weddings, funerals, masses, communions and confirmations.

The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) is limiting the number of participants who can be present at the event at one time to 1,000 for exteriors and 500 in interiors.

The exception will be given to events where all participants present at the beginning of the event a negative COVID-19 test no older than 12 hours.

“Restrictions do not apply to the meetings and the sessions of state and municipal bodies, and sessions summoned based on the law,” said Marek Eliáš of the ÚVZ, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The ÚVZ recommends maintaining a two-metre distance between participants who do not live in the same household. If there is seating provided, there should be at least one seat empty between participants who are not from the same household.

10. Sep 2020 at 11:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff