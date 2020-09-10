Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Pandemic has changed the tax calendar in Slovakia. Here is what you need to know

The deadline for filing tax returns has finally been set.

(Source: Sme)

Tax return day came and went in Slovakia amid the strictest anti-coronavirus measures at the end of March. As a relief for employees, self-employed and companies hit by the pandemic, the government postponed the deadline to file tax returns and the subsequent obligation to pay corporate and income taxes for 2019.

Related articleBlog: What to expect from Lex Korona Read more 

The postponement concerned all businesses in Slovakia and applied automatically, with no requirements for businesses to notify the tax authorities. As the second wave of the pandemic materialises in Slovakia and the state sees the gap in the budget widen, the Finance Ministry has set the deadline for filing the 2019 tax returns. It has pledged to submit the due legislation to the parliament later in September, to be passed in a short-tracked procedure to make it effective in time for the set deadline.

The Slovak Spectator lists five things there are to know about paying taxes for 2019:

1. The deadline for tax returns has been set

The Finance Ministry has set the deadline for submitting income tax returns for 2019 at October 31, 2020. It is still not known whether taxpayers will be also obliged to settle their tax obligations until this deadline.

“We will inform the public in time,” the press department of the Finance Ministry assured.

The law, dubbed “Lex Corona”, was passed in March to postpone the duty to file income tax returns for 2019 and linked the new deadline to the further unspecified end of the pandemic. It suggested that the returns must be submitted and taxes must be paid during the month that follows the one when the end of the pandemic was declared.

After the second wave of the pandemic hit Slovakia and Europe, the end of the pandemic no longer worked as a possible deadline. Hence, the Finance Ministry decided to terminate the emergency situation for the purpose of filing tax returns for 2019.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Sep 2020 at 20:13  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Flu season in the time of corona and charges against narco group

Read your overview of news on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The beginning of the new school year in Bratislava.

Ombudswoman welcomes changes at immigration offices

The public defender of rights will continue discussions about the Foreigners Police with the new Police Corps president.

Some problems with the Foreigners’ Police continue.

Sereď drug mafia to appear in court after many years of operation

For two decades, the town of Sereď has been home to drug dealers. The first of them will stand trial in late September.

The police carry out their last 'Venal 4' search related to the drug mafia on August 17, 2020 in the town of Sereď.

Slovak expert proposed as part of the team investigating the death of Slovak citizen in Belgium

President Zuzana Čaputová condemns all forms of police brutality towards any citizen of any country.

President Zuzana Čaputová
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)