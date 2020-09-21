New lookout tower in Sabinov

Mayor hopes it will become a popular attraction.

Šanec Hill in Sabinov has a new attraction – lookout tower.

“It has two floors, a wooden construction and the most modern technology was used when processing the wood,” said the mayor of Sabinov, Michal Repaský, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “There is a place for seating and a beautiful view of the whole panorama of the Šariš region.”

The mayor believes that it will become a popular attraction in the surroundings. In the future, they would like to renew the Švabľovka forest park, which should look like Železná Studienka in Bratislava, so children will have a place for fun and adults a place to sit.

21. Sep 2020 at 11:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff