New lookout tower in Sabinov

Šanec Hill in Sabinov has a new attraction – lookout tower.
A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.
“It has two floors, a wooden construction and the most modern technology was used when processing the wood,” said the mayor of Sabinov, Michal Repaský, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “There is a place for seating and a beautiful view of the whole panorama of the Šariš region.”
The mayor believes that it will become a popular attraction in the surroundings. In the future, they would like to renew the Švabľovka forest park, which should look like Železná Studienka in Bratislava, so children will have a place for fun and adults a place to sit.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
21. Sep 2020 at 11:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff