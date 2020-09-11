Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Tax authorities launch special Brexit website

The authorities warn of possible limits and new duties as of the New Year if the EU and UK fail to reach an agreement.

M.R. Štefánik airport in BratislavaM.R. Štefánik airport in Bratislava (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

The Financial Administration has launched a "Brexit" page on its website. Taxpayers can find all customs- and tax-related information about the arrangements between the EU and the UK as of 2021.

At the end of this year, the transition period between the EU and the UK expires and Brussels and London are still in talks about how future relations will be set up, the Tax Administration spokesperson Ivana Skokanová said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Tax oversight and controls

Taxpayers should be ready for changes in the rules as of January 1, 2021 in the event the UK and the EU do not reach an agreement.

She underscored that the changes will concern not just entrepreneurs but also tourists travelling to the UK or people buying goods from the UK online.

In the event that an agreement is not reached, the relations between the two countries will follow the same rules that the EU now has with other non-EU countries.

Imports and exports from the UK will thus fall under customs duty and customs controls, Skokanová noted.

New norms for tobacco and alcohol

Tourists travelling between the UK and the EU will be subjected to border checks just as when travelling to other "third countries", like Ukraine or the US.

There will be limits on the amount of goods, mainly tobacco and alcohol, that people will be allowed to bring into the EU without having to pay import duties, VAT and consumer tax.

Travellers from the UK will be eligible for VAT return upon leaving the EU.

There will also be limits for sending goods via postal services.

11. Sep 2020 at 16:26  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Brexit

