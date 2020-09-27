Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Tip for trip: Travertine cascades in Low Tatras

The surroundings of the village Moštenica in the national park Nízke Tatry (Low Tatras) near Banská Bystrica are known for their protected travertine and streams in Uhliarska valley.

Together, it creates cascades. The most visible is the upper cascade where several waterfalls are located.

There is no official touristic route, but it can be found easily when starting from the village of Moštenica.

27. Sep 2020 at 9:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

