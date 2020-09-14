Slovakia might have squandered its moment to take a breath

The fall brings stricter measures yet authorities are determined to keep borders and economy as open as possible.

Late summer days in Bratislava will be marked by stricter anti-COVID measures as cases surge in the capital. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Measures tighten nationwide as the case count rises. Slovakia could have prepared better for the second wave of the epidemic. The harshest economic drop in the post-1993 history is more moderate than expected.

Measures return, less stringent than in the spring for now

14. Sep 2020 at 12:27 | Michaela Terenzani