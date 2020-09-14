Shops will be closed on Tuesday

For the second time in the past 14 days, shops across Slovakia will be closed on Tuesday, September 15, due to a state holiday.

The country will celebrate Our Lady of Seven Sorrows, the country’s patroness.

Introduced in 2017, the law obliges shops to close on national holidays. The exceptions to the rule include petrol stations and shops at airports and train stations.

Pharmacies and souvenir shops are also allowed to open on national holidays.

The ban also does not apply to service providers. This means hairdressers and rental shops may remain open.

14. Sep 2020 at 11:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff