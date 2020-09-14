People from culture and sports, as well as MPs oppose measures

Many artists have no way to make a living now, MPs and lawyers wrote in their letter deeming some recent measures as possibly unconstitutional.

Sport events will be affected by new coronavirus-related restrictions. (Source: TASR)

The stricter anti-coronavirus measures that have come into force in Bratislava and its surroundings as of September 14 have attracted harsh criticism due to the limits they impose on culture and sports events.

A group of ruling coalition MPs have joined the critics and in a letter also signed by a number of lawyers, suggest that the measures put in place may be discriminatory and thus unconstitutional.

The regional Public Health Authority office in Bratislava (RÚVZ) has issued a directive for the capital and the whole region toughening up measures concerning mass events, including ceremonies in churches. It also bans visits to hospitals and nursing homes. Outdoor events are allowed to host maximum 100 persons while indoor events can only be attended by up to 50 visitors. There is a ban on events between 23:00 and 6:00, with the exception of weddings, which are allowed to host only 30 persons.

Artists are angry

14. Sep 2020 at 16:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff