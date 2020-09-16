Biela Noc festival cancelled

One of the reasons are restrictions on participants in mass events.

The multi-genre festival Biela Noc (White Night) has been cancelled. The reason is that the organisers cannot carry out the event due to the current anti-coronavirus measures. This includes restrictions on the number of participants.

“We have been doing our best in the past weeks and tried to prepare everything to organise the festival safely and responsibly,” they wrote on Facebook. “But the increasing numbers of infected people, the growing pressure and the continual toughening of conditions prevented us from continuing preparations.”

The festival was scheduled for September 25-27 in Košice and October 2-4 in Bratislava. The organisers have promised that if the situation stabilises, they will try to find ways to prepare at least some projects.

16. Sep 2020 at 11:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff