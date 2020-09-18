Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Coronavirus situation in Slovakia gradually getting worse

The places where people most often become infected are weddings, corporate parties and discos.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

There are 14 red municipalities in Slovakia and 14 others are in the orange zone, informed Health Minister Marek Krajčí. Also, the number of positive patients over 65 years of age is increasing.

If the number of infected people keep rising at this rate, by the end of October the beds in infection departments in hospitals will not suffice. It would mean that the division of the hospital beds would change and those meant for other patients would be set aside for coronavirus-infected people.

The reproduction number in Slovakia is at the level of 1.156, the minister informed. The places where people most often get infected are weddings, corporate parties and discos. Church gatherings with consumption of food are also problematic. Krajčí noted that wearing masks is necessary.

Red and orange districts in Slovakia (from September 17) Red and orange districts in Slovakia (from September 17) (Source: Health Ministry)

  • Red regions: Bratislava (I – V), Lučenec, Michalovce, Nitra, Púchov, Snina, Trenčín, Trnava, Tvrdošín, Žarnovica
  • Orange regions: Dunajská Streda, Galanta, Liptovský Mikuláš, Malacky, Námestovo, Pezinok, Považská Bystrica, Prešov, Sabinov, Senec, Skalica, Stará Ľubovňa, Veľký Krtíš, Vranov nad Topľou

Measures changed

New coronavirus measures are valid from September 18. Some countries were added to the red list, including the Czech Republic. On the other hand, Bulgaria and Canada returned to the green list.

Organisers of sport and cultural events have to follow the new rules, too. They cannot serve refreshments. Mass events in restaurants, pubs and cafés are forbidden with the exception of weddings, funerals and christening up to 150 people. This applies, for example, to discos and parties.

At sports events, people are obliged to sit only in every second row. Spectators alone are counted in maximum limits for people.

Limits for mass events are still a maximum of 500 people indoors and 1,000 people outdoors. The only exception is an event where all participants have negative COVID-19 PCR test no older than 12 hours.

Measures may be even stricter

But regional hygienists may impose stricter results than those nationwide. Such a situation happened in Tvrdošín, where hygienists decided to prohibit the organisation of mass events with more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

From 11 p.m., all bars, restaurants, discos and similar places have to be closed and they cannot organise mass events. The only exception is a wedding, but the number of participants cannot exceed 30 people.

Indoor swimming pools have limited the number of their visitors to half capacity. Visits to hospitals and social care centres are forbidden.

On the other hand, hygienists in the Bratislava Region slackened measures and indoor events may see 500 visitors and outdoor events 1,000 visitors from September 19. If people are not just sitting, the limit is 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

18. Sep 2020 at 16:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

