News digest: Slovakia has new record in infected people, new measures apply

September 18, 2020

This is the overview of news that happened in Slovakia on Friday, September 18, 2020.

China collected data on public personalities, including Slovaks

Hundreds of Slovak names were in the database of Zhenhua Data company, located in the Chinese city of Shen Chen.

The Chinese company worked on collecting the data of hundreds of thousands of people and institutions from around the world. As they wrote on the website, which is no longer functional, they collected data from abroad and offered analytic services to domestic institutions.

The Denník N daily gained access to the Slovak part, reporting that they found 344 names.

Besides politicians, including Justice Minister Mária Kolíková, MP Juraj Blanár and former MEP József Nagy, there is convicted criminal Mikuláš Vareha, tennis-player Dominika Cibulková, former swimmer Martina Moravcová and Bishop Milan Chautur.

New coronavirus measures apply

Organisers of sport and cultural events have to follow new rules from September 18. They cannot serve refreshments. Mass events in restaurants, pubs and cafés are forbidden with the exception of weddings, funerals and christenings up to 150 people. This applies, for example, to discos and parties.

Limits on mass events are still a maximum of 500 people indoors and 1,000 people outdoors. But regional hygienists may impose stricter results than those nationwide. Such a situation happened in Tvrdošín, where hygienists decided on prohibiting the organisation of mass events with more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

On the other hand, hygienists in the Bratislava Region slackened the measures and indoor events may see 500 visitors and outdoor events 1,000 visitors from September 19. If people are not only sitting, the limit is 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Coronavirus news

Laboratory tests revealed the highest daily number of infected cases: 235 . Laboratories made 5,542 tests and 3,390 people have recovered from the disease.

. Laboratories made 5,542 tests and 3,390 people have recovered from the disease. Kia Motors Slovakia has also marked a coronavirus case. Regional hygienist Martin Kapasný confirmed that an employee working in administration is positive . Close contacts were identified and isolated and in case of need there will be further testing.

has also marked a coronavirus case. Regional hygienist Martin Kapasný confirmed that . Close contacts were identified and isolated and in case of need there will be further testing. Crisis staff in Trnava decided that stricter measures will be valid within the municipality from September 21. The reason is the deteriorating situation in the town. Trnava will turn red in the coronavirus traffic light warning system.

decided that will be valid within the municipality from September 21. The reason is the deteriorating situation in the town. Trnava will turn red in the coronavirus traffic light warning system. Hungary has extended border checks until the end of October under the same conditions valid to this today. There were only six border crossings open in the first phase, several others added later. People who are crossing the Czech border may be checked by police.

The Slovak Agriculture University in Nitra set aside the Poľnohospodár dormitory for foreign students returning from risky countries . Until now, 19 students have arrived from red countries, two being coronavirus positive.

. Until now, 19 students have arrived from red countries, two being coronavirus positive. 13 schools in Slovakia are closed and in another 72 schools some classrooms are closed. The Education Ministry reported that 6,546 children are at home.

Other news

Parliament has chosen the candidates for the Constitutional Court – Miloslav Babják and Robert Šorl . The first gained 113 votes, the second 105 votes. President Zuzana Čaputová will choose one as the judge of the Constitutional Court.

. The first gained 113 votes, the second 105 votes. as the judge of the Constitutional Court. The Interior Ministry called on foreigners in Slovakia whose residence permission will soon expire not to panic if they have not succeeded on booking a date to submit requests to renew their residence. The Ministry reminds foreigners that the amendment of the law automatically prolongs each temporary, permanent or tolerated residence that would otherwise expire during the emergency situation linked with COVID-19. Such a residence permission is prolonged until two months from the end of the crisis situation.

not to panic if they have not succeeded on booking a date to submit requests to renew their residence. The Ministry reminds foreigners that the amendment of the law each temporary, permanent or tolerated residence that would otherwise expire during the emergency situation linked with COVID-19. Such a residence permission is prolonged until two months from the end of the crisis situation. The Centre for the Research of Hydrogen Technologies will be established in Košice . It will deal with the use of hydrogen fuel in traffic. A memorandum about its establishment was signed by representatives of the Slovak Academy of Sciences and Košice universities.

. It will deal with the use of hydrogen fuel in traffic. A memorandum about its establishment was signed by representatives of the Slovak Academy of Sciences and Košice universities. The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained more than 1,000 cannabis plants in Komárno and arrested three people.

