Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Czechia neither red nor green, and leaks all over

Situation in Slovakia is getting worse, authorities start taking measures, albeit reluctantly. Next Generation EU plan leaks.

Entering Slovakia from the Czech Republic through the border crossing in Holíč, western Slovakia. Entering Slovakia from the Czech Republic through the border crossing in Holíč, western Slovakia. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Slovakia less accessible from through the western border. Draft Next Generation EU plan leaked. Coronavirus app was leaky too, ethical hackers found.

Travelling from Czechia harder

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

21. Sep 2020 at 12:47  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Universities open, Matovič explains his wife's investments

Overview of news from Monday, September 21, 2020.

Technical University of Košice

PM Matovič defends his wife, accused of preferential treatment

He calls the reports an attempt to discredit him. Opposition parties ask for documents proving his claims.

PM Igor Matovič at September 19 press conference.

Slovak police detain an internationally wanted criminal

The Foreigners’ Police revealed his passport was fake after checking the international database.

Volunteers show they have a heart in the right place

More than 3,500 people attended this year’s Naše Mesto volunteering event.

About 70 volunteers helped the Cyklokuchyňa community cycling centre in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)