Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

PM Matovič defends his wife, accused of preferential treatment

He calls the reports an attempt to discredit him. Opposition parties ask for documents proving his claims.

PM Igor Matovič at September 19 press conference.PM Igor Matovič at September 19 press conference. (Source: TASR)

Although Igor Matovič has been describing himself as a fighter against corruption and the anti-corruption agenda helped his movement win the February general election, he remained silent about accusations concerning his wife for several days.

The Plus 7 Dní weekly was the first to report on September 16 that Matovič’s wife Pavlína allegedly invested in one of the companies belonging to the portfolio of Arca Capital, recently mired in financial problems, and given preferential treatment, unlike other creditors.

Later, the opposition parties Smer and Hlas joined the criticism.

Matovič himself responded only after a few days, calling the matter an attempt to discredit him.

21. Sep 2020 at 11:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Corruption & scandals

