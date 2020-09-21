Volunteers show they have a heart in the right place

More than 3,500 people attended this year’s Naše Mesto volunteering event.

Groups of volunteers from more than 80 companies exchanged their work desks for schoolyards, playgrounds and even castles for one day. Dressed in the same T-shirts, they decided to help improve the environment they live in within the largest corporate volunteering event in the country, Naše Mesto (Our Town), organised by the Pontis Foundation.

More than 3,500 volunteers divided into smaller teams set out for various places across Slovakia under the motto “I Have My Heart in the Right Place”.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was different from the previous years and the participants had to follow strict hygienic measures.

“The aid to civic organisations, schools and various associations is much more important and needed during the coronavirus crisis than before,” said Michal Kišša, executive director of the Pontis Foundation.

Coronavirus had an impact

The activities took place across the country, with volunteers helping the non-governmental organisations, free time centres, schools and municipalities, with volunteers cleaning up spaces, painting, planting greenery and helping save monuments.

Due to the pandemic, activities in nursing homes, and inside kindergartens and schools have been cancelled.

Many volunteers also helped clean the environment.

“Picking up waste in nature is a phenomenon which not only big corporations, municipalities and NGOs, but also individuals that care about the environment are dealing with,” said Katarína Kretter of the Envi-Pak company, a partner of this type of activities.

The volunteers helped, for example, with cleaning the Little Danube and removing illegal waste dumps.

Other activities focused on preserving memorials and castles across the country.

