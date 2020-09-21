Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Separation from state would reduce contribution to the Church

People older than 65 years of age, the inhabitants of Prešov Region, and people living in bigger towns would be willing to support the Church from their own pockets, the poll shows.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

When the junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) opened a discussion about separating the Church from the state, the response was quite negative. Not only people, but also some of its coalition partners were critical.

Currently, Churches receive a certain contribution from the state budget, based on the number of believers.

“A solution for the separation from the state would be the financing of the Church with the voluntary contributions of people,” SaS has explained, adding that the best way of financing would be an assignation from income tax in favour of the registered Church.

This would mean that the taxpayers would decide whether they want to support the Church or not, the private broadcaster TV Markíza reported.

Following the debate, the Focus pollster surveyed the respondents, asking them whether they would be willing to finance the Church. Nearly 77 percent of them would not be willing to support it.

The highest support from KDH

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

21. Sep 2020 at 17:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Universities open, Matovič explains his wife's investments

Overview of news from Monday, September 21, 2020.

Technical University of Košice

PM Matovič defends his wife, accused of preferential treatment

He calls the reports an attempt to discredit him. Opposition parties ask for documents proving his claims.

PM Igor Matovič at September 19 press conference.

Czechia neither red nor green, and leaks all over

Situation in Slovakia is getting worse, authorities start taking measures, albeit reluctantly. Next Generation EU plan leaks.

Entering Slovakia from the Czech Republic through the border crossing in Holíč, western Slovakia.

Slovak police detain an internationally wanted criminal

The Foreigners’ Police revealed his passport was fake after checking the international database.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)