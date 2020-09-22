Items in shopping cart: View
Bratislava to renew its greenery

Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo promises to plant 10,000 trees during his term.

Bratislava needs more treesBratislava needs more trees (Source: Sme)

Bratislava will become greener in the following years. Its 10,000-tree initiative should help systematically renew greenery and keep it sustainable in the Slovak capital. The city council led by Mayor Matúš Vallo, who took office at the end of 2018, believes that the city needs more trees and bushes in parks as well as in the streets.

“In summer, trees protect our city from overheating, improve the air quality, mitigate the effects of torrential rains and provide a refuge for animals and important insects,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo as cited in the press release. “Streets with trees are more beautiful and we simply feel more comfortable on them. Greenery is one of our priorities.”

22. Sep 2020 at 13:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

