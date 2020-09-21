News digest: Universities open, Matovič explains his wife's investments

Overview of news from Monday, September 21, 2020.

This is your overview of news from Slovakia that happened on Monday, September 21, 2020. For a deeper insight into what has recently happened in the country, read our Last Week in Slovakia, published earlier today.

Matovič defends his wife over preferential treatment allegations

Although Igor Matovič has been describing himself as a fighter against corruption and the anti-corruption agenda helped his movement win the February general election, he remained silent about accusations concerning his wife for several days.

According to the report of the the Plus 7 Dní weekly published on September 16, Matovič’s wife Pavlína allegedly invested in one of the companies belonging to the portfolio of Arca Capital, recently mired in financial problems, and given preferential treatment, unlike other creditors.

Later, the opposition parties Smer and Hlas joined the criticism, and the former even submitted a criminal complaint in the matter.

Matovič himself responded only after a few days, calling it an attempt to discredit him.

An internationally wanted criminal detained

The police informed on Facebook during the weekend that they detained a man facing two European arrest warrants in the eastern-Slovak town of Krompachy, where he was reportedly staying with his partner.

The 49-year-old man from Ghana received an eight-year prison sentence in Greece for drug-related crimes, and faces a possible life sentence for his alleged involvement in a murder.

The Foreigners’ Police revealed that he presented himself with a false passport when asking for a residence permit thanks to an Interpol database.

Dropping number of foreign workers

The coronavirus crisis keeps reducing the number of foreign workers in Slovakia. While there were some 78,200 nationals of other countries working here in February, their number dropped to 73,300 in August.

The most numerous groups of foreign workers come from Ukraine and Serbia. More than one-quarter of foreigners work in Bratislava and its five districts.

Picture of the day:

Nice weather lured many tourists to the Rysy peak in the High Tatras during the weekend. (Source: TASR)

Coronavirus developments

Specialised Criminal Court prolonged custody for former state secretary Monika Jankovská

Most universities in Slovakia opened the winter semester on September 21, 2020. It will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic though, as several faculties will hold only distance lectures and even those who will come to the buildings for in-person classes will have to follow strict hygienic measures. Some schools will open the new academic year next week, on September 28.

Altogether 17 schools in Slovakia remained closed on Monday, September 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Altogether 224 classrooms are closed, with 8,100 pupils staying at home, Education Minister Branislav Gröhling specified.

due to the coronavirus pandemic. Altogether 224 classrooms are closed, with 8,100 pupils staying at home, Education Minister Branislav Gröhling specified. The National Transfusion Service (NTS) station in Ružinov has been closed on September 21 until further notice , after the COVID-19 disease was uncovered there. All employees are now in home isolation. People in Bratislava can still donate blood in Kramáre.

, after the COVID-19 disease was uncovered there. All employees are now in home isolation. People in Bratislava can still donate blood in Kramáre. Slovakia reported 79 new coronavirus cases uncovered by the September 20 testing. The total number thus increased to 6,756. See more detailed statistics here.

“ They are running in full speed despite the coronavirus, despite all the obstacles from inside ‘the system’ when the mafia remnants at the ministries are trying to put a spoke in their wheel whenever and wherever they can. „ PM Igor Matovič on the first six months of his government in power.

What else is happening

The Specialised Criminal Court Judge Ján Giertli took Ľudovít Makó into custody . The former head of the Financial Administration’s Criminal Office was detained on September 17 and charged with a violent crime.

. The former head of the Financial Administration’s Criminal Office was detained on September 17 and charged with a violent crime. The Dutch court has withheld €4 million belonging to Nitra-based businessman Miroslav Bödör , the owner of the Bonul security company, whom it suspects of money laundering. The money was seized by the Dutch prosecutor office on the account of a Polish national who wanted to operate an illegal bank in the country. It was found through their Cyprus-based Saxian company and the Betlem fund based in Liechtenstein. The end user is Bödör, according to Liechtenstein. (Denník N)

, the owner of the Bonul security company, whom it suspects of money laundering. The money was seized by the Dutch prosecutor office on the account of a Polish national who wanted to operate an illegal bank in the country. It was found through their Cyprus-based Saxian company and the Betlem fund based in Liechtenstein. The end user is Bödör, according to Liechtenstein. (Denník N) Specialised Criminal Court senate chair Ružena Sabová adjourned a trial with Marian Kotleba in the case of cheques worth €1,488 to October 12. She originally wanted to hear the closing speech of defender Peter Kupka, but he disagreed, saying the proceeding started early in the morning.

She originally wanted to hear the closing speech of defender Peter Kupka, but he disagreed, saying the proceeding started early in the morning. The Judician Council unanimously picked Martina Jánošíková , a respected lecturer of Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice, as a candidate for a judge at the General Court in Luxembourg . It also selected Miroslav Gavalec as a candidate for a judge at the Court of Justice of the European Union .

, a respected lecturer of Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice, . It also selected . The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) charged Dušan Kracina with a premeditated murder in the case of prosecutor Maroš Žilinka and lawyer Daniel Lipšic. Kracina was been mentioned also in connection with the Ján Kuciak murder case.

(NAKA) with a premeditated murder in the case of prosecutor Maroš Žilinka and lawyer Daniel Lipšic. Kracina was been mentioned also in connection with the Ján Kuciak murder case. Not even the seventh round of negotiations brought a deal on a new collective agreement between the management of the Trnava-based carmaker PCA Peugeot Citroën and trade unions organisation . The mediator is now expected to join the talks. (Trend)

. The mediator is now expected to join the talks. (Trend) A new high-speed railway track is expected to be built between Slovakia and Hungary, which should half the travelling from Budapest through Bratislava to Vienna. While currently it takes 11-12 hours, the new track can cut it to 5.5-6 hours. (SITA)

21. Sep 2020 at 18:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff