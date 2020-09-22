Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Yellow trains will no longer run between Bratislava and Komárno

The connection will be operated by the Slovak ZSSK and the Austrian ÖBB.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme/Jozef Jakubčo)

Slovak national carrier ZSSK and Austrian national carrier ÖBB will provide the connection on the frequented route between the capital and the border city of Komárno in the south.

Until now, yellow trains of the private carrier RegioJet had operated on the route. The Transport Ministry decided on a new connection of the national carriers because they will bring higher quality transport for lower prices, Transport Minister Andrej Doležal said. The state will save tens of thousands of euros per year on this solution, he added.

22. Sep 2020 at 11:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

