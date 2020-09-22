Slovaks with high blood pressure ignore treatment, experts say

Prevention also neglected in Slovakia.

The mortality of patients with cardiovascular diseases in Slovakia remains high.

Experts said that the reason behind this is that many Slovaks do not recognise prevention and do not follow the rules of treatment.

“There are about two million hypertonics, half of them receiving treatment and half not,” said Ivana Šoóšová, senior doctor of the National Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases (NÚSCH) Bratislava, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Only one-third of hypertonics have their blood pressure under control, she added.

Experts called high blood pressure a silent killer. For many years, there are no symptoms, it does not hurt, cannot be seen.

“There are no symptoms because the body is made so that the heart, veins and other organs can deal with such situation in a long term,” said Eva Goncalvesová, a doctor from NÚSCH, as quoted by TASR.

A cure is key

The most important task is prevention and following the rules of a cure. Experts also recommend regular medical checks.

“If we find high blood pressure, it is necessary to observe a so-called regime treatment,” Šoóšová noted.

The patient should make sure to get regular physical activity, good sleep, improve their eating habits, limit smoking and reduce weight.

“If we all were successful with this, it would be the best and cheapest way to improve the healthcare of the population, but as we know that we would not be successful and would like to improve the conditions of patients, pharmacological treatment is necessary,” Goncalvesová noted, as quoted by TASR.

Experts often encounter patients who do not follow the treatment, do not use the medicine, or not pick it up. Their low motivation in regards to a cure is caused by having no symptoms.

The solution is to tailor the treatment of the patient so it is comfortable. “The easier the treatment, the more effective it is, as people follow it,” Goncalvesová said, as quoted by TASR.

22. Sep 2020 at 12:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff