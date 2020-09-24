Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

We will make clear where we belong, foreign minister says

Minister Ivan Korčok outlined his foreign policy strategy to the MPs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan KorčokForeign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

"I see no room for experiments and, honestly, I don't understand the voices calling for us to belong somewhere in between, because in this case it means belonging nowhere," Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok told the MPs as he presented the document "Foreign and European Policy of the Slovak Republic in 2020" in parliament on September 24.

Related articleNew government set to put an end to any steps off the Euro-Atlantic road Read more 

Korčok called for the widest possible consensus on key foreign policy issues, and announced a new Security Strategy in the works, which he said will clearly mark Slovak interests, allies and partners. Also that it "makes clear where we belong" and named it the "political West", not related to geography but with the way the state wants to govern society.

New way of looking at sovereignty

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Sep 2020 at 15:32  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Ukrainian president visits, foreign minister unveils his commandments

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

We are in the middle of a crisis, acting like nothing's wrong

This is the last generation that can change course.

Ukrainian president praised Slovakia for not recognising annexation of Crimea

President Zuzana Čaputová also noted that Slovakia supports the integration of Ukraine in the EU.

President Zuzana Čaputová and President Volodymyr Zelensky

A flower by any other name: How a Vietnamese photographer blossomed in Slovakia

Kvet Nguyen says the Slovak name she chose is a symbol of her multicultural identity.

Self-portrait of Kvet Nguyen
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)