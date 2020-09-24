We will make clear where we belong, foreign minister says

Minister Ivan Korčok outlined his foreign policy strategy to the MPs.

"I see no room for experiments and, honestly, I don't understand the voices calling for us to belong somewhere in between, because in this case it means belonging nowhere," Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok told the MPs as he presented the document "Foreign and European Policy of the Slovak Republic in 2020" in parliament on September 24.

Korčok called for the widest possible consensus on key foreign policy issues, and announced a new Security Strategy in the works, which he said will clearly mark Slovak interests, allies and partners. Also that it "makes clear where we belong" and named it the "political West", not related to geography but with the way the state wants to govern society.

New way of looking at sovereignty

24. Sep 2020 at 15:32 | Michaela Terenzani