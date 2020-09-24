Coronavirus numbers are set to rise for two to three months, chief hygienist says

The number of coronavirus infections is set to rise for another two to three months, Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas said.
After that, he hopes the cases will decrease again when the second wave of the pandemic that Slovakia is currently going through ends, he said in an interview with the vZdravotnictve.sk health care information website.
"Then we will see if another wave comes or if the vaccine will be available," Mikas said.
Coronavirius has not slipped out of control yet
24. Sep 2020 at 15:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff