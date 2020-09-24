Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Coronavirus numbers are set to rise for two to three months, chief hygienist says

Hygienists worry about mixed infections and call on at-risk groups to get the flu vaccine.

PM Igor Matovič (r) and chief hygienist Ján Mikas (l) before the August 12 cabinet session.PM Igor Matovič (r) and chief hygienist Ján Mikas (l) before the August 12 cabinet session. (Source: SITA)

The number of coronavirus infections is set to rise for another two to three months, Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas said.

After that, he hopes the cases will decrease again when the second wave of the pandemic that Slovakia is currently going through ends, he said in an interview with the vZdravotnictve.sk health care information website.

"Then we will see if another wave comes or if the vaccine will be available," Mikas said.

Coronavirius has not slipped out of control yet

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Sep 2020 at 15:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Ukrainian president visits, foreign minister unveils his commandments

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

We are in the middle of a crisis, acting like nothing's wrong

This is the last generation that can change course.

We will make clear where we belong, foreign minister says

Minister Ivan Korčok outlined his foreign policy strategy to the MPs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Ukrainian president praised Slovakia for not recognising annexation of Crimea

President Zuzana Čaputová also noted that Slovakia supports the integration of Ukraine in the EU.

President Zuzana Čaputová and President Volodymyr Zelensky
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)