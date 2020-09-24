Items in shopping cart: View
Random border controls await travellers on September 25

The aim is to find out the current state of the traffic at the border.

Police will have controls on border crossings on September 25. These are linked to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The goal is to find out the current state of the traffic through the border crossings with neighbouring states,” said the spokesperson of the Police Corps Denisa Bárdyová, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Police will randomly check the observance of the rules given by the Public Health Authority,” she added.

Police will conduct the checks right by the border crossings or in their vicinity. They assure the public they will try not to slow down the traffic at the borders.

From Friday, September 18, police have done random checks at the borders with the Czech Republic. Their aim is to check whether people are completing the necessary registration since the Czech Republic has been added to the red-list.

24. Sep 2020 at 15:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

